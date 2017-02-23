N. Korea condemns China over comment on missile test, suspension of coal im...

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Emerson K sets up Thailand branch

kh close

 

Published : 2017-02-23 17:53
Updated : 2017-02-23 17:53

Public relations and management consulting agency Emerson K Partners said Thursday that it had created a new branch in Thailand.

The Thai branch of the agency will be headed by Thanapat Ujjin, an expert in Thai sports and entertainment. 

(From left): Waraporn Puangthai, Emerson K Partners Thailand VP, Park Ki-hwan, Emerson K Partners CEO, Thanapat Ujjin, Emerson K Partners Thailand CEO (Emerson K Partners)

“We hope that Emerson K Partners will grow to become the most competitive and trusted PR consulting agency in Thailand,” Emerson K Partners CEO Park Ki-hwan said. 

“We will work to provide strategies and networks that will help Korean companies enter the Thai market, and Thai companies come to Korea.”

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]