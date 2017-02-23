Emerson K sets up Thailand branch

The Thai branch of the agency will be headed by Thanapat Ujjin, an expert in Thai sports and entertainment.
|(From left): Waraporn Puangthai, Emerson K Partners Thailand VP, Park Ki-hwan, Emerson K Partners CEO, Thanapat Ujjin, Emerson K Partners Thailand CEO (Emerson K Partners)
“We hope that Emerson K Partners will grow to become the most competitive and trusted PR consulting agency in Thailand,” Emerson K Partners CEO Park Ki-hwan said.
“We will work to provide strategies and networks that will help Korean companies enter the Thai market, and Thai companies come to Korea.”
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)