Emerson K sets up Thailand branch

(From left): Waraporn Puangthai, Emerson K Partners Thailand VP, Park Ki-hwan, Emerson K Partners CEO, Thanapat Ujjin, Emerson K Partners Thailand CEO (Emerson K Partners)

Public relations and management consulting agency Emerson K Partners said Thursday that it had created a new branch in Thailand.The Thai branch of the agency will be headed by Thanapat Ujjin, an expert in Thai sports and entertainment.“We hope that Emerson K Partners will grow to become the most competitive and trusted PR consulting agency in Thailand,” Emerson K Partners CEO Park Ki-hwan said.“We will work to provide strategies and networks that will help Korean companies enter the Thai market, and Thai companies come to Korea.”By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)