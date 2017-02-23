Samsung Electronics to hold shareholder meeting on March 24

Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to hold a shareholder meeting on March 24, an industry source said Thursday.
Samsung's board of directors will hold a meeting on Friday to decide the date and agenda for the annual shareholder meeting, according to the source.
|(Yonhap)
Attention is focused on how Samsung will respond to shareholders over the arrest of Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who has been in jail since last Friday, over his alleged role in a presidential influence-peddling scandal.
The arrest of Lee, heir apparent of Samsung Group, is expected to hit a snag at Samsung's plans to transform the electronics giant into a holding company structure, some analysts said.
Special prosecutors investigating the scandal accused Lee of paying bribes worth about $40 million, among other charges.
The bribes were allegedly paid to President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend to let Samsung smoothly push ahead with succession plans for Lee, including a controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015, according to the prosecutors.
The scandal led to the impeachment of Park and Lee has denied any wrongdoing.
Lee has played a key role in the group's important business affairs since his father, Lee Kun-hee, was hospitalized in 2014.
Samsung has yet to make a decision on whether to seek bail or contest Lee's arrest. (Yonhap)