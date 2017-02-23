GFriend to release new EP next month

South Korean girl group GFriend will drop a new album next month amid anticipation that it will follow the success of the group's previous hits, its management agency said Thursday.





The upcoming EP, slated to come out March 6, is the first in eight months after its full-length album "LOL," according to Source Music.The six-member act -- Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji -- rolled out two albums last year and enjoyed enormous popularity at home and abroad with back-to-back hits "Rough" and "Navillera."Both tracks were enjoyed over 100 million times via music streaming sites. The group also topped charts run by local TV music programs for 15 weeks for "Rough," the lead song off its third EP, and 14 weeks for "Navillera," the lead track off "LOL.""The girls will return with a fresh concept and image," Source Music added. "Please look forward to what new records they will set with the upcoming album." (Yonhap)