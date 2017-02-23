GM Korea to restructure hiring system following job-selling scandal

GM Korea CEO James Kim said Thursday the company will conduct internal audits and structurally reorganize the company following the indictment of 31 individuals accused of being involved in selling job positions at the domestic branch of the American automaker.



Earlier this month, the Incheon District Prosecutor’s Office indicted five former and current senior GM Korea employees, as well as a group of former and incumbent labor representatives after an eight-month investigation. They are suspected of having received tens of millions of won in bribes in exchange for offering permanent jobs to contract workers.



According to company officials Thursday, Kim sent an apology message to all GM Korea employees regarding the job-hiring scandal and vowed to restore the reputation of the company by implementing stricter management guidelines.





GM Korea CEO James Kim (Yonhap)