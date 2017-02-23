Court beefs up security ahead of impeachment ruling

Police officers have been assigned to guard the Constitutional Court's eight justices ahead of a highly controversial ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, a court official said Thursday.



The court, which has been reviewing the legality of Park's impeachment over a corruption scandal, is widely expected to announce its verdict before March 13, when a second justice of the nine-member bench is set to complete her term.



"We determined that the justices needed additional security and asked the police for individual protection," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "The individual security measures began yesterday."The scandal has brought millions of people out to the streets to call for Park's ouster or reinstatement, with both sides staging increasingly heated rallies each week. (Yonhap)