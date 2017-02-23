Samsung mass produces processor chipset using unprecedented 10-nm tech

Exynos 9 (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics announced Thursday it has begun mass production of the Exynos 9 Series, its latest premium application processor.The octa-core Exynos 9 is Samsung’s first processor chipset produced by the industry’s first 10-nanometer FinFET process technology with an improved 3-D transistor structure. The technology allows up to 27 percent higher performance while consuming 40 percent less power when compared to 14 nm technology.The new Exynos 9 Series 8895 is also the first processor of its kind to embed a gigabit LTE modem that supports five carrier aggregation, known as 5CA, enabling downloading at the maximum speed of 1Gbps with 5CA and uploading at 150Mbps with 2CA.“In addition to being built on the most advanced 10 nm FinFET process technology, the new Exynos 9 Series 8895 incorporates Samsung’s cutting-edge technologies including a second-generation custom CPU, gigabit LTE modem, and more” said Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “With industry leading technologies like VPU, the Exynos 8895 will drive the innovation of next generation smartphones, VR headsets, and automotive infotainment system.”With Samsung Coherent Interconnect technology, the latest processor integrates a heterogeneous system architecture that allows faster computing for a wide range of applications such as artificial intelligence and deep learning, the company said.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)