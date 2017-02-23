BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to have 4 straight albums on Billboard 200 with “‘You Never Walk Alone”

Bangtan Boys (Big Hit Entertainment)

The latest album by Bangtan Boys has ranked No. 61 on Billboard’s top 200 album charts, marking the fourth consecutive time the Korean boyband has made the list.According to the group’s agency Big Hit Entertainment, this is the first time any Korean artist has appeared on the list for four albums in a row.The seven-member band last week released the album “You Never Walk Alone,” as a follow-up to its second studio album “Wings” in Oct. 10. The album peaked at No. 26, becoming the highest-ranked album by a Korean artist.The highest-ranked single by a Korean artist on Billboard’s charts was the 2012 sensation “Gangnam Style” by Psy, which took the No. 2 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart.Expanding its popularity beyond Asia and into North America, BTS’ single “Spring Day” debuted at No. 15 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. The list acts as an extension for the songs that hover just below the Hot 100 singles chart“The feat is truly unprecedented given K-pop’s history on Billboard’s singles chart,” Billboard commented, taking into consideration that the single is almost all in Korean, had no promotion at all in America and was released during a competitive week with the 2017 Grammy Awards.BTS continued to perform strong on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, with “Spring Day,” “Not Today,” “A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone” and “Outro: Wings” taking the No. 1, No. 2, No .3 and No. 4 spots, respectively.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)