GM Korea VP to lead organization for women leadership

GM Korea Vice President Hwang Jina was inaugurated as the chairwoman of Women in INnovation, a local organization aimed at strengthening women’s leadership in business, the organization said Thursday.
Hwang replaces Sohn Byoung-ok, CEO of Prudential Life Korea who led WIN for the past 10 years. WIN is a nonprofit organization under the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
|GM Korea Vice President Hwang Jina (center, left) shakes hands with Sohn Byoung-ok, the CEO of Prudential Life Korea, at her inauguration ceremony Wednesday in Seoul. (WIN)
The vice president of GM Korea, the local branch of US carmaker General Motors, is a communications expert with 30 years of experience. She built her career by working in foreign companies stationed in Korea including Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corp. and Bayer, according to WIN.
