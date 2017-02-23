N. Korea condemns China over comment on missile test, suspension of coal im...

Hyundai Motor, sixth most dependable automaker: study

Published : 2017-02-23 15:15
Updated : 2017-02-23 15:15

Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s biggest automaker, recorded its best-ever ranking as the sixth most dependable auto firm in the 2017 Vehicle Dependability Study released by US-based consulting firm J.D. Power, the company said Thursday. 

The headquarters of Hyundai Motor Group in Seoul (Yonhap)
In its annual 28th study released Wednesday, the consulting firm noted that Hyundai was the brand that had improved the most.

The local auto giant earned 133 points this year, improving 25 points from last year when it ranked No. 19.

Kia Motors, Hyundai Motor’s sister company, came in at 11th place, up six spots from last year.

The study examines problems experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of 2014 model-year vehicles.

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury auto brand, and German-based luxury Porsche were recognized as top-notch automakers with excellent long-term quality vehicles, according to J.D. Power. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

