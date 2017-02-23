Hyundai Motor, sixth most dependable automaker: study

|The headquarters of Hyundai Motor Group in Seoul (Yonhap)
The local auto giant earned 133 points this year, improving 25 points from last year when it ranked No. 19.
Kia Motors, Hyundai Motor’s sister company, came in at 11th place, up six spots from last year.
The study examines problems experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of 2014 model-year vehicles.
Lexus, Toyota’s luxury auto brand, and German-based luxury Porsche were recognized as top-notch automakers with excellent long-term quality vehicles, according to J.D. Power.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)