[Editorial] Political solution

Proposal for Park’s resignation before court’s ruling is infeasible

With the day of reckoning approaching on the impeachment motion for President Park Geun-hye, the two conservative parties have proposed a “political solution.”



It calls for Park to step down before the Constitutional Court’s decision and instead receive indemnity from judicial actions against her.



Such an idea was floated by Joo Ho-young, floor leader of the Bareun Party. “Confrontation between pro- and anti-impeachment protestors has a resemblance to a civil war. Whatever decision the court makes, a serious division of national unity is inevitable. The presidential office should find a way to integrate the people, before the judicial solution.” The Liberty Korea Party, formerly Park’s ruling Saenuri Party, welcomed the idea.



The argument came out of concern for the aftermath of the court’s ruling. At a glance, it looks like a nice offer, but it is fanciful and infeasible.



Among other notions, the presidential office dismissed the idea as nonsense. The opposition is negative on the idea. It had once offered Park resignation before she was impeached by the parliament, but she did not step down.



The Constitutional Court’s trial is close to its end. The remaining phases are the final hearing set for Monday and Park’s appearance in court if she chooses to show up. The court’s ruling is expected in about two weeks.



The independent counsel’s investigation into the corruption scandal involving Park and her friend will come to a close Tuesday unless extended.



Park has gone too far to resign.



Should Park step down for a political solution before the court’s ruling, fresh questions to settle will arise. “Must the Constitutional Court suspend the trial immediately?” “Should a former president be treated exceptionally regarding judicial matters?



Former US President Richard Nixon was pardoned by his successor Gerald Ford after resigning over the Watergate scandal. He departed from the White House before the House of Representatives could vote on the impeachment resolutions. Can Park be pardoned as Nixon was? It’s unlikely. There are difficult preconditions to solve first. She should be willing to resign. Both the ruling and opposition parties should reach a compromise to assure her pardon. Public opinion should be considered. Pro-impeachment protestors will not look on with folded arms. They have demanded she should be held responsible for wrongdoings in connection with the scandal.



The conservative parties’ worry about the aftermath of the impeachment trial is politically correct, but the idea of resignation for immunity or pardon is not correct and ineffective in the current situation.



Whether Park will be impeached or resign before the ruling, one of the two confronting sides is likely to burst into violent protests. It is the job of political leaders to resolve confrontations in society, but in fact, they use the confrontations for their own political gains. They should stop trying to take advantage of the protests.



The split of public opinion was caused by the scandal, which stems from Park. Those members loyal to her in the ruling party can hardly avoid criticism. What they call the political solution looks more like an exit strategy for Park rather than a way to integrate the divided public.



The court’s ruling is imminent. Now is time to avoid possible impacts on the political landscape and instead seek the national stability in accordance with procedures established by law.



As disorder is forecast to follow the court’s decision, the opposing parties should put their heads together to overcome the looming post-ruling crisis. The agreement by their floor leaders and National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun to accept the court’s decision is a good example, though its effectiveness is questionable, as would-be presidents have not fully supported it.



Political parties should not be penny-wise and pound-foolish for immediate political advantage. If the court upholds the impeachment motion, the next leader should keep in mind that people power and impeachment may boomerang to him or her.



That’s why politicians need to try to minimize the side effects of the impeachment trial.