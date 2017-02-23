Moon's campaign expands security amid terror threat

Liberal presidential hopeful Moon Jae-in's campaign said Thursday it would deploy security staff to protect him after it was tipped off about a potential terror attack.



His spokesman Rep. Kim Kyung-soo of the main opposition Democratic Party said the party has obtained "detailed" information on a possible attack on the presidential front-runner.



Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party (Yonhap)

"The information was detailed and does not seem like a prank," Kim told Yonhap News Agency.The campaign has decided to use its own security guards. It did not request police protection as he is not officially a candidate.Political acrimony has been growing since the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in December over alleged corruption.Last month, some 200 supporters of Park surrounded Moon's car during his visit to Gumi, some 261 kilometers southeast of Seoul.Constitutional Court justices deliberating on Park's impeachment have requested the police provide protection.Moon has led all presidential polls for months, most recently scoring 32.4 percent in a Realmeter poll conducted this week, far ahead of his closest rival, South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung, who stood at 19.2 percent. (Yonhap)