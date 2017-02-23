Opposition parties criticizes rumors on Park's resignation

South Korea's opposition parties on Thursday expressed concerns over the rumor that President Park Geun-hye may voluntary resign to avoid being formally impeached in relation to the corruption scandal that has been rocking the country for months.



Rep. Park Jie-won, the floor leader of the People's Party, said South Korea must immediately begin preparation for the presidential election if Park resigns voluntarily, which may disrupt the criminal investigation underway.





South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Yonhap)

"If the rumor is true, Park would not only be a law-breaking president, but a coward as well," Rep. Choung Byoung-gug of the Bareun Party said, also pointing out that she refused to step down voluntarily before the parliament voted on the impeachment.Choung said Park should instead cooperate with the Constitutional Court currently reviewing the legitimacy of her ouster.Earlier this week, Rep. Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of the ruling Liberty Korea Party, said the presidential office has reviewed the option of having Park step down voluntarily before the Constitutional Court issues the final ruling.The presidential office said such a rumor is groundless. (Yonhap)