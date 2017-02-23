Korea to promote development, commercialization of fuel cell vehicles

South Korea will soon come up with a detailed plan for the development and use of fuel cell vehicles, the government said Thursday, launching a special task force to work toward that end.



The task force will map out a detailed strategy aimed at promoting sales and the use of fuel cell cars, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a press release.



The photo, taken on Dec. 13, 2016, shows new fuel-cell electric taxis launched in Ulsan, South Korea. (Hyundai Motor Co.)

The task-specific committee will work as a support group for the Fuel Cell Alliance, an alliance between local district governments and fuel cell car developers launched in August 2016, according to the ministry.In addition to supporting the alliance, the committee will also help individual firms set up fuel-cell stations or develop new related technologies, it added. (Yonhap)