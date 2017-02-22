Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Britain discuss cooperation on N. Korea issue

South Korean and British foreign ministers on Wednesday (London time) discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in dealing with North Korea's nuclear threat, the South Korean foreign ministry said.



South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and his British counterpart Boris Johnson, during a bilateral meeting in London, shared the view that Pyongyang's continued nuclear provocations are a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and pose a serious threat to the entire international community, not only to the Korean Peninsula and the rest of Northeast Asia.



Based on the view, they agreed to enhance cooperation against North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threat through strong sanctions and pressure from the international community, according to the ministry.



Johnson said Britain will make more efforts to have the European Union adopt additional sanctions on North Korea in response to its latest nuclear provocation.



On the economic front, both agreed to keep ramping up mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas going forward, even after London's decision to leave the EU, the ministry said.



The two ministers also agreed to keep enhancing cooperative ties over various international issues such as response to violent extremism, peacekeeping and anti-piracy, crisis management and cooperation development through diverse policy consultation channels.



Before the talks, Yun met with the British finance minister Philip Hammond to share opinions on issues of mutual interest to the two countries such as the nuclear plant and defense industries. (Yonhap)