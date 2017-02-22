Turkish students to learn Korean as second foreign language

South Korea dominates short track speedskating in Sapporo

Published : 2017-02-22 19:50
Updated : 2017-02-22 19:50

South Korea won three gold medals in short track speedskating on Wednesday at the Asian Winter Games.
 
   Seo Yi-ra won the men's 1,000 meters to kick off South Korea's gold medal run at the Makomanai Skating Rink.
 
   Seo clocked 1 minute, 24.097 seconds for his first Asian Winter Games gold. Sin Da-woon was second in 1:24.119 and Lee Jung-su third in 1:24.169.
 
   South Korea also won two medals -- gold and silver -- in the women's 1,000. Shim Suk-hee won in 1:30.376, with Choi Min-jeong taking silver in 1:30.451. Sumire Kikuchi of Japan won bronze in 1:30.544.
 
   South Korea also claimed the gold medal in the women's 3,000-meter relay ahead of China and Kazakhstan. (AP)

