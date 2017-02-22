Possibility of probe extension appears dim

(Yonhap)

The special team led by independent counsel Park Young-soo set about wrapping up its investigation into President Park Geun-hye’s alleged corruption, without looking further into pending issues, as an extension of the investigation period seems unlikely.Opposition parties Wednesday added pressure on Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn to come to a decision, but were only greeted by silence. On the other hand, the ruling Liberty Korea Party continued to deter a revision bill on the investigation extension.A group of opposition lawmakers, led by Rep. Woo Won-shik of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, visited the Seoul Government Complex at around 1:30 p.m. to meet with the acting president.The meeting, however, was thwarted due to the absence of the acting president who was attending a public forum on deregulation at a detached annex building.“Since yesterday morning, we have been in touch with the prime minister’s office to get a schedule (to meet Hwang) and waited for a final answer until 10 a.m. today,” said Rep. Woo.“A rescheduling would have been possible, so this only indicates that (Hwang) did not wish to meet with the lawmakers.”Government Coordination Office chief Lee Suk-joon, who met with the lawmakers on behalf of the absent prime minister, refuted the assertion.“(Hwang) did not dismiss (the lawmakers’) request,” he said.“He is currently pondering (the extension of the investigation) and will soon come up with an official stance.”The four opposition parties, including the ruling party’s splinter Bareun Party, earlier pledged to bring up a revision bill of the Independent Counsel Law at Thursday’s plenary session, if Hwang fails to make the decision by Wednesday.Without an extension granted by the acting president, the ongoing investigation is scheduled to end Tuesday.But Hwang, closely affiliated with the Park administration and her home party, has so far remained passive over prolonging the investigation, which would clearly act against the suspended president.“I will make the decision based on the related laws,” he had said repeatedly.Ruling out the possibility that Hwang may consent to the extension, the only plausible scenario is for the National Assembly to revise the Independent Counsel Law, extending the investigation period from the current 70 days.As the ruling party is set to deter the bill, the revision depends on whether Parliamentary Speaker Chung Sye-kyun will directly call a vote, exercising his authority as legislative chief.The progressive-leaning speaker, however, ruled out the possibility.“Unless the parties’ floor leaders reach an agreement, there are no legal grounds for me to call for the vote,” he said.“I do agree that an extension (of the investigation) is necessary, but it is not for me to make the decision.”The National Assembly Act states that the speaker may call for a vote on a bill, in cases of natural disasters, national emergencies, or if the floor leaders of negotiating bodies consent to the vote.The current circumstances cannot be seen as a national emergency, Chung added.Calls to prolong the investigation into President Park and her close aides escalated Wednesday after the court dismissed the arrest warrant requested for Woo Byung-woo, a former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs.Woo is deemed a key factor in the entire corruption scandal involving the president’s confidante Choi Soon-sil, having allegedly exerted influence on conglomerates and investigators on Choi’s behalf and to make illegitimate profits.“The (court’s) dismissal of Woo’s warrant shows why it is so crucial to search and seize Cheong Wa Dae and to extend the independent counsel investigation,” said Rep. Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive minority Justice Party.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)