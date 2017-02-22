Jailed Samsung heir questioned again in corruption probe

Special prosecutors on Wednesday questioned Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, for the third time since he was arrested over bribery allegations in connection with a corruption scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment late last year.



The investigation team, led by Independent Counsel Park Young-soo, called in the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., as its investigation deadline approaches.



Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. and Samsung Group's heir apparent, arrives at the office of the special prosecutor's team in southern Seoul on Feb. 22, 2017, to undergo questioning over alleged bribery in connection to an influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for the business tycoon on Friday, dealing a blow to the country's largest business group that had never seen its leader put behind bars in a criminal case.Lee faces allegations that he gave or promised some 43 billion won ($36.3 million) worth of bribes to the president's jailed friend Choi Soon-sil in return for the government's backing of a merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015.The merger was seen as critical for the smooth management succession of the group from ailing Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee to his only son Jae-yong.The younger Lee is known to be denying all charges leveled against him.Also on Wednesday, prosecutors grilled another Samsung executive Lee Soo-hyung.The investigation team has been accelerating the probe as its deadline is slated for Tuesday.The special counsel has asked Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn to extend the period by a month, but it is unclear whether he will approve the request. (Yonhap)