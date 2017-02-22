Korea unveils roadmap to secure space technology

South Korea unveiled a long-term plan Wednesday to secure indigenous space technology with an aim to successfully emerge as a global power in the space sector by 2040, the science ministry said.



Under the roadmap crafted by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, the government will first analyze the current technology level and develop 200 core space technologies that are necessary for the development of its indigenous space program.



"The roadmap for developing space technology is meaningful as the government came up with a foundation to secure core technology," Hong Nam-ki, vice minister of the ICT ministry, told reporters. "The government will push forward with the roadmap based with a long-term vision."It marks the first time that South Korea has mapped out the long-term strategy as the country has so far mostly been busy with narrowing a technology gap with powerhouses such as the United States and Russia, the ministry said."The ministry came up with the roadmap centered around core technologies to strengthen the correlation between a mission for space development and technology development," said Bae Tae-min, an ICT official in charge of the policy.As part of the plan, the government will inject a total of 670.3 billion won ($587.4 million) into the sector this year, slightly down from 727.8 billion won allocated for a year earlier.Of the total, 214 billion won will be spent on developing a new multipurpose satellite entirely with indigenous technology, with another 220 billion won for developing the indigenous launcher.The government will also help local firms export more space products to overseas markets, in an effort to create more jobs in the sector. (Yonhap)