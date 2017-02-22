3 Korean restaurants among Asia’s Best 50 by Pellegrino

Korean recipients of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards pose at a ceremony Tuesday in Bangkok. (S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna)

Three Korean restaurants were included among the 50 best restaurants in Asia, in a list sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.Seoul-based Mingles took the No. 15 spot and retained its position as the top-ranked Korean restaurant for the second straight year. The 3-year-old restaurant last year marked its first entry on the list in the same spot, winning the Highest New Entry Award.The Michelin-starred restaurant by Spain-trained chef Kang Min-goo serves a fusion of Eastern and Western cuisines.Jungsik, another Michelin-starred restaurant, also retained its No. 25 spot from last year. It combines Korean culinary technique with those from around the world.On the list for the third straight year was La Yeon of Seoul Shilla Hotel. The restaurant became one of the first Korean restaurants to receive three stars from the Michelin food guide.Serving traditional Korean cuisine, the restaurant located on the top floor of Seoul Shilla Hotel offers diners a panoramic view of the city.The Miele One to Watch Award, presented to the best rising restaurants in Asia, went to Seoul’s TocToc, where chef Kim Dae-chn combines Korean, Japanese and French elements to experiment with various ingredients.The fifth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards crowned Thailand’s Gaggan for an unprecedented third consecutive year.Indian chef Gaggan Anand opened the Bangkok-based restaurant in 2010, and has gained a worldwide reputation for his Indian delicacies, including a 25-course menu.Gaggan was followed by Restaurant Andre in Singapore, Amber in Hong Kong, 8 1/2 Otto E Mezzo Bombana in Hong Kong and Nahm in Bangkok.The results for this year’s list was unveiled at an awards ceremony held in Bangkok on Tuesday.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)