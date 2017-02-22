Lee Min-ho wins top award for boosting Korea’s brand

|Actor Lee Min-ho receives the grand prize at the 2017 National Brand Awards held in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The National Brand Awards recognize individuals and corporations for their contributions to enhancing the country’s image. In 2015, actor Kim Soo-hyun and figure skating champion Kim Yuna won the grand prizes.
Lee won the prize in the culture sector for boosting Korea and the Korean Wave to the world with his work. He recently starred in SBS drama “The Legend of the Blue Sea” and is a goodwill ambassador for the “2016-18 Visit Korea Year” promotion.
Golfer Park In-bee, the women’s golf gold medalist at last summer’s Rio Olympics, won the grand prize in the sports sector, with pianist Paik Kun-woo winning the grand prize in the arts sector.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)