Twice going strong on foreign charts

Twice (JYP Entertainment)

Twice’s new album “TWICEcoaster: LANE 2” is on fire not just in Korea, but abroad as well.As of Wednesday, the album topped iTunes top 20 music album charts in Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong. It also had a strong showing in the Philippines, taking the No. 5 spot.The main track, “Knock Knock,” topped the top 20 songs charts in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, and was ranked among the top 10 on charts for nine regions. “TWICEcoaster : LANE 2” was especially well received in Hong Kong and Taiwan, where another song from the album, “Ice Cream,” stood at No. 2Taiwan is the home country of the K-pop group’s youngest member, Tzuyu.The album continued its dominance on local charts, keeping its top spot on the Genie and Melon charts.The group’s highly anticipated album was released Monday following a three-day concert in Seoul.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)