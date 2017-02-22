HSBC appoints Jung as Korean unit head

Jung Eun-young (HSBC Korea)

London-based UK bank HSBC said it has appointed HSBC Korea’s global banking head Jung Eun-young as CEO of the Korean unit.He will officially take office on April 3 after a regulatory approval, the bank said, and replace outgoing CEO Martin Tricaud, who will serve as CEO of HSBC Australia.Jung, the first Korean CEO of HSBC Korea, will focus on supporting Korean companies to be globally competitive and foreign firms to be successful in the country, the bank said.He joined HSBC in 2005 as an executive vice president and the head of its financial institutions group, before being promoted to his current role in 2009. Prior to HSBC, he held senior positions at local and international banks in Asia and Switzerland.(yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)