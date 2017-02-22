Diageo adds nutrition details to bottles of Windsor W Signature

The information will follow the guidelines set out by the Diageo Consumer Information Standard, an “internal standard that has been in place within the company since the early 2000s, and is being put on labels for the first time in Korea,” according to a company spokesman.
|Nutritional information for W Signature by Windsor from Diageo Korea (Diageo Korea)
The W Signature by Windsor will be the first product from Diageo Korea to bear the informational labels, which will include details on alcohol, calorie, carbohydrate, protein, fat and other nutritional information per standard unit (30 milliliters).
On a global level, the DCIS labels will appear on Johnnie Walker Red Label bottles within the year. Diageo said it will gradually expand the labels across its brands.
“Along with Diageo Korea’s responsible drinking campaign DrinkiQ, I hope DCIS will serve as a great opportunity to help shape and reinforce a culture of responsible drinking,” said Cho Kil-soo, the CEO of Diageo Korea.
In Korea, the only other company that has marked its products with nutritional information is traditional Korean liquor maker Kooksoondang, which gave nutritional information on some of its products in 2010.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)