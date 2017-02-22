Court rejects arrest warrant for ex-presidential aide in influence-peddling scandal

A court in Seoul rejected an arrest warrant early Wednesday for a former senior presidential secretary accused of overstepping his authority and exercising undue influence over personnel affairs in other government agencies and an investigation into suspicions involving him.



The Seoul Central District Court turned down the special prosecutor team's request to formally arrest Woo Byung-woo, who served as senior civil affairs secretary to now-impeached President Park Geun-hye from 2015 to 2016, saying allegations against him are debatable.



Woo Byung-woo (C), senior presidential secretary for civil affairs from 2015 to 2016, looks at a reporter as he enters the Seoul Central District Court on Feb. 21, 2017, to attend a hearing on the legality of his detention. (Yonhap)

Investigators had sought the warrant on Sunday after grilling Woo for nearly 19 hours from the previous day, charging that he influenced a government probe into suspected irregularities involving his family and a series of personnel affairs decisions in other government agencies.The rejection is a setback to the special prosecutor team's investigation into the corruption scandal involving President Park and her long-time friend Choi Soon-sil, who are accused of meddling in state affairs.Woo has flatly denied any connection with Choi. (Yonhap)