Korean firms to reveal new solutions, tech at MWC

T.um Mobile (SK Telecom)

Korean tech firms are set to unveil new solutions at the upcoming Mobile World Congress that opens on Feb. 27 in Barcelona, Spain.The nation’s largest tech firm Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it will showcase some Creative Lab projects related to virtual-reality technologies during the event.Creative Lab is a project Samsung created to foster startups within the company, with the aim of spreading a creative organizational culture and exploring new ideas. The project deals with areas ranging from beauty and kids to virtual reality.“The new projects to be unveiled at the MWC includes Relumino, a visual assistant VR solution that helps visually handicapped people read books and watch televisions, alongside Monitorless, a VR solution that enables users to use smartphone content via virtual screens,” Samsung said in a statement.Projects to be showcased also include VuildUs, which allows users to experience interior design in a virtual environment, and traVRer, which helps users virtually enjoy traveling through 360-degree content, the statement added.Samsung’s local rival LG Electronics’ main protagonist for the show is to be its new flagship smartphone G6, which LG describes as having a “Big Screen That Fits.” Highlighting a large screen on a device that is small enough to fit into a user’s hand, the G6 will have a 5.7-inch (14.5 centimeters) Quad HD liquid crystal display panel with a ratio of 18:9.Telecom carrier SK Telecom will also unveil its T.um Mobile at the event in partnership with GSMA, Spanish telecom operator Telefonica and the Spanish government.T.um Mobile is a pavilion, which has been run since 2014 with the aim of closing the information gap for children. Around 160,000 children in 25 cities have visited the pavilion in Korea, SKT said.“The 9-meter high and Pyramid Air Dome-shaped structure will be built in front of the Youth Mobile Festival. Inside, we will run classes teaching virtual reality technologies, the history of hologram and coding using applications,” a SKT official said.KT is also to unveil Smart Gate, a solution which can be used for quarantine through roaming data.Smart Gate is a solution that checks call history and data access via an entrant’s smartphone at an airport to identify whether they visited disease endemic countries.KT said, “Femtocell, a small base station at an airport, will collect roaming data history from the entrant’s smartphones and inform quarantine personnel if the entrant visited disease endemic countries.”By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)