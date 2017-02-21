Hyundai Motor sets up new tech R&D lab

South Korean ship released after being seized by Libyan military

Published : 2017-02-21 18:25
Updated : 2017-02-21 18:29

Seeking to secure new areas of growth, Hyundai Motor, the nation’s largest carmaker has launched an in-house research institute to foster future technologies, the company said Tuesday.
A Hyundai Motor engineer tests a wearable robot. (Hyundai Motor)

The lab, named the Strategic Technology Research Institute, will focus on industries that are expected to expand long-term, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, new materials, the sharing economy and information and communications technology. The institute, in Uiwang, just south of Seoul, will also seek ways to commercialize the technologies and nurture startups there, Hyundai Motor said.

The institute will be ran by two separate divisions: One with engineers in charge of research and development, and the other with market strategists developing business models in new technologies, the company added.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

