LG starts trial service of intelligent robots at Incheon airport

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has launched a trial service of its two intelligent robots at the Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to South Korea.



LG unveiled the new line-up of robots featuring artificial intelligence technologies and voice recognition technology from Amazon's Alexa at the annual Consumer Electronics Show last month.



LG Electronics Inc.'s cleaning robot. (LG Electronics)

One of the two robots serves as a notification center that displays information on its screen to help improve travelers' experience. Another robot is designed to clean up the airport, LG said.In a previous statement, LG said the new line-up of robots is "able to navigate complex environments and decipher the most efficient and effective path to accomplish tasks, making people's lives easier at every touch-point."LG plans to complete the trial service during the first-half of this year and launch a formal service during the second-half of this year. (Yonhap)