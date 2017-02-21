LG starts trial service of intelligent robots at Incheon airport

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has launched a trial service of its two intelligent robots at the Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to South Korea.
LG unveiled the new line-up of robots featuring artificial intelligence technologies and voice recognition technology from Amazon's Alexa at the annual Consumer Electronics Show last month.
|LG Electronics Inc.'s cleaning robot. (LG Electronics)
One of the two robots serves as a notification center that displays information on its screen to help improve travelers' experience. Another robot is designed to clean up the airport, LG said.
In a previous statement, LG said the new line-up of robots is "able to navigate complex environments and decipher the most efficient and effective path to accomplish tasks, making people's lives easier at every touch-point."
LG plans to complete the trial service during the first-half of this year and launch a formal service during the second-half of this year. (Yonhap)