2 arrested on charges of ATM theft

Police said Tuesday they have arrested two employees of a security company in connection with stealing cash from ATMs at an outlet of a discount store chain last week.



The heist occurred at the Costco store in the city of Yongin, south of Seoul, around 8:45 p.m. Friday.



The employees, whose names were withheld, are suspected of stealing 230 million won ($200,700) from three of the five ATMs near the outlet's entrance in just three minutes.On Monday, most of the stolen cash, 229 million won, was found at the house of one of the two employees in a raid, the Yongin Dongbu Police Station said.But the two have denied their involvement in the theft, saying the money found is their life savings.On the day of the theft, the company informed another company responsible for the maintenance of the ATMs and cash transportation of an error message popping up. The ATM maintenance firm inspected the machines the next day, learned the cash was gone and reported the crime to the police.The police tracked down the suspects after examining security camera videos taken at the scene and determining that employees doing ATM security or maintenance work were likely involved as the time taken to complete the heist was very short and the cash machines were undamaged. (Yonhap)