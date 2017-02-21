NK remains most unfavorable nation to Americans: survey

(Gallup)

North Korea continues to be the least popular country among Americans, a recent poll showed.According to Gallup on Monday, only 11 percent of the 1,035 US adults polled were positive toward North Korea, the lowest of 21 countries surveyed. It tied with Iran as the least popular country, with 86 percent of the respondents saying they had unfavorable views about the country.The survey was conducted from Feb. 1 to 5, before North Korea conducted a ballistic missile test and the assassination of the half brother of its ruler Kim Jong-un.The favorability of Americans toward the North was higher between 2000 and 2002, ranging 23-31 percent. However, it edged down after former US President George W. Bush portrayed North Korea, Iran and Iraq as the “axis of evil” in 2002, the pollster said.Also in the category of “most unfavorable” were Iran, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, which all garnered favorable ratings lower than 20 percent and unfavorable ratings above 70 percent.On the other hand, Canada emerged top as the most favorable nation among Americans, with 92 percent of favorable ratings. The United Kingdom posted 91 percent, followed by Japan at 85 percent, France at 83 percent and Germany at 82 percent.By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)