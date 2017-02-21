Ali to sing at Nathan East concert

Ali (U&I Communications)

Korean singer Ali has been invited by legendary bassist Nathan East to perform at his upcoming concert in Seoul as a guest singer, the show’s promoters said.The 32-year-old singer decided to perform with the founding member of jazz quartet Fourplay “immediately upon being asked” by East, U&I Communications said.“Ali said she has been listening to East’s music for a long time and has had great respect as a fan of his talents and bass performance that brings out the best in other artists,” said an official from U&I Communications.Ali, who debuted in 2009, will sing “Happy” released by Pharrell Williams in 2013 and “Feels Like Home,” a song which is included in East’s new album.East’s Seoul concert comes after the Jan. 27 release of his second solo album “Reverence,” featuring collaborations with Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Chick Corea.The founding member of jazz quartet Fourplay will perform at 6 p.m. at Kepco Art Center in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)