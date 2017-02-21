NGO, Kookmin offer psychological counseling for needy children

The Korean Open Doctors Society, a non-governmental organization in Seoul, and KB Kookmin Bank have launched a joint psychological counseling and therapy program for children from low-income families.



The charity organization said its psychological experts will visit some 20 children's community centers across the country in the four-month program that started Monday.



A staffer from the Korean Open Doctors Society leads a psychological play therapy program at a local children's community center in this undated photo released by the Korean Open Doctors Society. (Yonhap)

Under the sponsorship of the bank, the group will run collective psychological programs for around 360 children, aimed at emotional stabilization, the recovery of self-esteem and the improvement of emphatic and socializing abilities. They will also provide personal psychological treatment for children suffering from mental illnesses."We hope to help our children learn about emotional stability and dream of a healthy future and we won't spare any efforts for the cause," counselor Hwang Yoon-ji said. (Yonhap)