British Council Korea launches yearlong UK arts festival

The British Council Korea on Monday kicked off a yearlong culture festival that will bring the latest arts and creative projects from the United Kingdom to different parts of Korea.



Under the slogan “Creative Futures,” the “UK/Korea 2017-18” launched with an opening concert from the London Symphony Orchestra at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul.



The festivities, which run until March 2018, will showcase a wide-range of British cultural content, including those in dance, theater, film, visual arts, literature and music in multiple cities including Seoul, Busan, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, and Gangneung, Gangwon Province.



In March, Music Theatre Wales will perform at the Tongyeong International Music Festival the opera “The Golden Dragon” by Peter Eotvos. Award-winning British choreographer Wayne McGregor will showcase his 2013 work “Atmos” at the LG Arts Center in Seoul in May.



The BCK said the festival “will develop creative practices by fostering new approaches and pushing boundaries through artistic collaborations between artists and arts organizations from both countries.” (Yonhap)