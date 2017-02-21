Trump names new national security adviser

US President Donald Trump named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to be his new national security adviser Monday, a week after sacking Mike Flynn accused of having inappropriate contact with Russia's ambassador.



"Gen. H.R. McMaster will become the national security adviser. He's a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience. I watched and read a lot over the last two days. He is highly respected by everyone in the military, and we're very honored to have him," Trump said at his Florida resort.



Trump said he met with many people as he looked for a successor to Flynn, including John Bolton, former ambassador to the United Nations.



"We'll be asking him to work with us in a somewhat different capacity," Trump said of Bolton. "We had some really good meetings with him. Knows a lot. He had a good number of ideas that I must tell you I agree very much with. So we'll be talking with John Bolton in a different capacity."



(Yonhap)

Bolton, known for his hard-line stance on North Korea, has been considered for secretary of state and other jobs so far. He has been talked about as a candidate for deputy secretary of state.The announcement came a week after Trump's first national security adviser, Flynn, resigned in less than a month after taking office, after revelations surfaced that he discussed sanctions on Russia with Moscow's ambassador to Washington even before he officially took office.Flynn was also found to have lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contact with the Russian envoy.His departure had raised concern about the vacancy of the top national security job at a time when the US grapples with a string of security challenges, including North Korea's test-firing of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile.A graduate of West Point, McMaster received a doctorate in American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill."During more than three decades of service in the Army, he has played key roles in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and as a captain in the Battle of 73 Easting during the Gulf War," the White House said in a statement.McMaster earned the Silver Star for his valor during the Gulf War, and prior to accepting the appointment, he served as director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center and as deputy commanding general at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, it said.Little is known about McMaster's views on Korea."I would just like to say what a privilege it is to be able to continue serving our nation," he said. "I'm grateful to you for that opportunity, and I look forward to joining the national security team and doing everything that I can to advance and protect the interests of the American people. Thank you very much." (Yonhap)