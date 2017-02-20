Former Rainbow member Cho Hyun-young splits with Alex

Cho Hyun-young (Cho Hyun-young’s official Twitter account)

Cho Hyun-young, formerly a member of the K-pop group Rainbow, recently ended her romantic relationship with the singer Alex, her agency said Monday,MAMA C&C released a statement confirming earlier reports that the 25-year-old singer and actor had agreed to part ways with Alex of electronica group Clazziquai.“Cho has been busy with preparation for various activities including acting, leading to the relationship falling apart,” it said. “We expect prolific activities (from Cho) as she prepares to kick off her acting career in 2017.”Cho had been dating Alex, who is 12 years her senior, since 2012. The 37-year-old in January released a solo album and held a concert with his bandmate Horan last September.Cho is best known for being a former member of the seven-member group Rainbow, which disbanded in November.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)