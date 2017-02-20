Posco expands electrical steel production

|Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon (sixth from left) attends a ceremony held in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Monday. (Posco)
The facility has the capacity to produce some 160,000 tons of grain-oriented electrical steel annually, the firm said.
Such steel is used to make household electrical appliances such as refrigerators and vacuum cleaners. Grain-oriented electrical steel is also needed to make motors installed in eco-friendly vehicles.
“There is a growing demand for eco-friendly cars and household electrical appliances. The expanded facility will enable us to respond to the market’s needs,” Kwon said at the ceremony.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)