High-school apprenticeship gains traction

The Korea Herald > Business > Technology

[Photo News] Naver’s autonomous vehicle wins government license

kh close

 

Published : 2017-02-20 15:14
Updated : 2017-02-20 15:15

NAVER’S AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE LICENSED -- Naver Labs, the research and development unit of South Korean portal website Naver, won a government license that allows the company to test-drive its autonomous vehicle on the road. Naver’s vehicle was the 13th self-driving car to be approved by the Transportation Ministry since its introduction of a temporary license system for autonomous vehicles in development in February 2016. Naver is the first local information technology company to have obtained a license for its self-driving car, the company said. (Naver)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]