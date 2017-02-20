Park's signature history textbooks rejected by all but 1 school

Kim Han-sol ditches Oxford over assassination fears

Published : 2017-02-20 15:36
Updated : 2017-02-20 15:39

Kim Han-sol, son of the assassinated Kim Jong-nam, allegedly cancelled plans to attend Oxford University over fears of North Korea’s continued hostility, UK media outlet The Daily Mail reported Sunday.

According to The Mail, Kim Han-sol was due to move to the UK after reportedly being offered a place at an Oxford graduate college for the term starting September.

His girlfriend Sonia also studies at Oxford.

Kim Han-sol is interviewed by Swedish journalist Elisabeth Rehn in 2012. (Youtube capture)

However, the 20-something has given up the plan and is staying in Macau under the protection of the Chinese government since the assassination of his father in Malaysia last week.

Kim Han-sol’s father is widely assumed to have been killed under the orders of his half brother Kim Jong-un, the tyrannical head of North Korea.

Kim Han-sol received a diploma in politics last year from Sciences Po university in Paris.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

