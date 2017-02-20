LG’s webOS 3.5 Smart TV wins global security certification

Hwang Jeong-hwan, head of R&D Laboratory of Home Entertainment at LG Electronics, (left), shakes hands with Sajeev Jesudas, CEO of consumer business at Underwriters Laboratories, Friday. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics’ webOS 3.5-powered Smart TV has been certified as a Cybersecurity Assurance Program by the Underwriters Laboratories, it said Monday.LG is the world’s first smart TV manufacturer to win the international certification, according to the company.UL is an American safety certification and consulting company that assesses the cybersecurity of software programs in electronic devices through its CAP evaluation system. The organization examined the defense capabilities of LG’s webOS 3.5 against hacking attacks, data encryption and security design and safety of its algorithms, the company said.“The smart TV OS can block the installation of malicious applications and prevent hacking attacks as the certification has proved,” said Hwang Jeong-hwan, head of R&D Laboratory of Home Entertainment at LG. “The company plans to keep the security of smart TV products at the top level in line with the growing importance of security of smart appliances.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)