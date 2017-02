DRINK RESPONSIBLY -- Premium alcoholic beverages company Diageo said Monday it will be holding lectures on responsible drinking called “DrinkiQ” for college freshmen at nine universities nationwide through mid-March. The lecture series, which includes tips for a more responsible drinking culture, has been hosted by Diageo since 2009. Pictured is Diageo Korea Director Lee Deok-won giving a DrinkiQ lecture at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Global Campus on Sunday. (Diageo Korea)