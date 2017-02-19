Arrest warrant sought against ex-presidential aide Woo

Special prosecutors on Sunday requested an arrest warrant against a former senior presidential secretary involved in an influence-peddling scandal surrounding President Park Geun-hye and her confidante.



Woo Byung-woo, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, is accused of aiding and abetting Choi Soon-sil, Park's friend of 40 years, in meddling in state affairs and disrupting a special inspector's investigation into the scandal.



The special prosecutors, who are investigating the scandal that has led to the president's impeachment, summoned Woo on Saturday to question him over the allegations.



The warrant was sought on charges including abuse of authority and dereliction of duty.



Woo has repeatedly denied being acquainted with Choi. (Yonhap)



