‘Infinite Challenge’ back on air

This follows the show’s three-week hiatus from its usual Saturday prime time slot on MBC.
“Infinite Challenge” first began airing in 2006 and quickly established itself as one of the most popular entertainment programs in Korea.
|(MBC)
However, as the show gears up for a reboot, it will be off the air for seven weeks.
For the last three weeks, other shows have taken its time slot. Now, the remaining four weeks will be filled by specially created episodes that recap the history of “Infinite Challenge.”
In the first segment of the four, the show’s members sat down together to rank their previous hit episodes.
Clinching first place was “Myeong-soo is 12,” in which the members dressed up as children and played nostalgic games from the 1990s.
The reruns are being aired with special commentary from the show’s current cast members.
Three more special episodes of “Infinite Challenge” are set to air.
