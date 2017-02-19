Kim Min-hee notches best actress at Berlin film fest

Kim Min-hee poses with the trophy for the best actress award at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin. (Yonhap)

Kim Min-hee has become the first South Korea actress to win the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival.Kim won the award for her role in the upcoming movie “On the Beach at Night Alone” which is directed by Hong Sang-soo.“Today, I was presented with a joy that shines like the bright stars...For some, I believe that this movie can bring emotions deep within their hearts,” she said.In the movie, Kim plays Yeong-hee, an actress who is having an affair with a married movie director.The news of her win shed light upon her controversial relationship with Hong, in that the movie appears to mirror the rumored extramarital relationship between the 57-year-old director and 34-year-old actress.In addition, the character of the director in the movie bears a striking resemblance to Hong in terms of his improvised directing style and appearance.The two have neither denied nor confirmed the rumors, although Hong said that the movie was not a personal tale of the two.“All directors reflect their stories in their work, but (‘On the Beach at Night Alone’) is not an autobiography,” he told reporters.But the sight of two holding hands at the ceremony and Kim saying she “respects and loves” Hong in her acceptance speech further fueled suspicions about their affair.He filed for divorce from his wife in November last year.Kim’s win Saturday is a testament to her successful transition from a model and actor to one of most talented and acclaimed actresses in the country.Kim’s 2012 appearance in the psychological thriller film “Helpless” by Byun Young-joo drastically changed the public’s perception of her acting skills. Her performance in last year’s “Handmaiden” also boosted her profile in a positive way.Her win in such a prestigious European film festival is likely to cement her reputation as a top actress. After Jeon Do-yeon won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007, she earned the nickname “The Queen of Cannes.”It remains to be seen whether Kim will enjoy the downpour of offers Jeon did, as the public sentiment toward the couple remains icy.For Hong, the flick earned him a third trip to the Berlinale after “Night and Day” in 2008 and “Nobody’s Daughter Haewon” in 2013.“On the Beach at Night Alone” is slated to hit local theaters next month.The Golden Bear in the Berlin Film Festival went to “On Body and Soul” By Hungarian writer-director Ildiko Enyedi, a film exploring an offbeat love story about two slaughterhouse workers.Comedy “The Other Side of Hope” by filmmaker Aki Kaurismaki, considered a strong contender for the Golden Bear, won a Silver Bear for best director.The best actor award went to Georg Friedrich in “Bright Nights,” while the jury award went to Alain Gomis’ “Felicite.”The Silver Bear for best screenplay went to Sebastian Lelio and Gonzalo Maza for “A Fantastic Woman.”Calin Peter Netzer’s “Ana, mon amour” took the award for outstanding artistic contribution, and “Spoor” won the Alfred Bauer Prize for work of particular innovation.By Yoon Min-sik and news reports(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)