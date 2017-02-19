[Behind the Wheel] New Korando C goes family-oriented

SsangYong Motor, the local unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., held a media performance test drive of its latest SUV from its headquarters in central Seoul to Hwacheon of Gangwon Province. The round trip totaled 290 kilometers and about six hours.
|The backseat of the Korando C offers a 17.5-degree reclining function. (SsangYong Motor)
The most notable feature was the 17.5-degree reclining rear seats, which is welcome by those who usually struggle with carsickness, as the angle provides them with extra comfort. The automaker has highlighted the reclining rear seats of the Korando C since its release last month, claiming that competing models mostly offer backseats that can be reclined up to 16 degrees or not at all.
The family-oriented SUV has a fully flat floor at the backseat, providing spacious leg room and extra space for baggage. The ergonomic oval steering wheel of the latest model helps make it easier to control the wheel of the vehicle.
The Korando C also maintained stability while driving at around 100 kilometers per hour on a highway and curved roads. The engine noise, however, noticeably increased at a high speed.
|SsangYong Motor’s fifth generation New Style Korando C. (SsangYong Motor)
The V4 e-XDi220 engine, which satisfies Euro 6 emissions standards, produces a maximum 178 horsepower, with 40.8 kilogram-meter torque.
In the local market, the Korando C has a price range of 22.43 million won ($19,500) to 28.77 million won, which is about 1 million won cheaper than similar models sold in the market.
Through its latest model, SsangYong hopes to diversify its brand image, which many consumers currently identify with its flagship compact SUV Tivoli. The first Korando lineup was introduced in 1974.
The Korea Herald rating (out of 5 stars):
Design: 4 stars
Safety: 4 stars
Gas Mileage: 3 stars
Price: 4 stars
Overall: 15/20
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)