Gov't provides 178 bln won to MERS-hit hospitals and others

The government has compensated a total of 233 hospitals, shops and other agencies that suffered from massive losses in the wake of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak in 2015, a report showed Sunday.



According to the report submitted to Rep. Kim Seung-hee of the ruling Liberty Korea Party, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said a total of 178 billion won ($155 million) was provided to cover their losses incurred in dealing with the respiratory disease through shutdowns and preventive measures.



The respiratory disease, first confirmed on May 20, 2015, was brought into the country by a person who visited the Middle East.



By the time the government officially declared the country free of MERS on Dec. 23, 38 people here had died. A total of 187 people were infected overall, with thousands more placed under quarantine as a precaution. (Yonhap)