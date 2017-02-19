[Graphic News] China's oil consumption is top ranked

Three countries -- China, India and Japan -- account for more than 63 percent of Asia’s total oil consumption, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy report.Even though China’s consumption growth slowed to 1.5 percent, the country continued to occupy the top slot in oil consumption.India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s third-largest oil consumer, according to BP Statistical Review of World Energy.Japan has slipped to the fourth spot as it is recording the largest decline in oil consumptionIn 2015, South Korea consumed 2.4 million barrels per day of petroleum and other liquids in 2015, making it the fourth largest consumer in Asia.