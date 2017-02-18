S. Korea repatriates 5 N. Korean fishermen

South Korea handed over five North Korean fishermen to the communist country on Saturday, five days after they were picked up from a boat drifting off South Korea's eastern coast, an official said.



The repatriation took place at the border village of Panmunjom that separates the two Koreas around 11:30 a.m., according to the unification ministry official.



South Korea said the five fishermen expressed their wish to go back to North Korea. The five fishermen were rescued by a South Korean coast guard vessel in the East Sea on Monday after their ship ran adrift due to engine problems. (Yonhap)