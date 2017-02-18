Kim Jong-nam autopsy inconclusive, body to be re-examined: news report

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian police plan to carry out a second autopsy on the body of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday, a news report said, as Pyongyang vowed not to accept the result of an autopsy.



Forensic experts will try to gather more evidence to reach a more concrete conclusion as to the cause of death of Kim Jong-nam in a follow-up autopsy scheduled for 9 a.m. local time, Oriental Daily News, a Malaysia-based Chinese-language daily, reported, citing a source.



The move came as Malaysian authorities failed to yield conclusive findings in the first autopsy on Wednesday, two days after Kim Jong-nam was killed. Malaysian police have not yet released an official postmortem report.



Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, who has a different mother from the current leader, was killed in an airport in Malaysia on Monday after being attacked by two women who are suspected to have used some sort of poison.



It has yet to be confirmed whether North Korea was behind the latest killing, but Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday that Kim Jong-un has issued a "standing order" to murder his sibling after he assumed power in late 2011.



Kang Chol, North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia, demanded that Malaysia immediately hand over the body, accusing Malaysia of trying to deceive the North while colluding with what he calls "hostile forces" trying to do Pyongyang harm.



"We will categorically reject the result of the postmortem conducted unilaterally excluding our attendance," the ambassador said while reading a statement in front of the mortuary of Hospital Kuala Lumpur.



Meanwhile, Japan's Kyodo News reported that Malaysian police arrested a 47-year-old man possessing a North Korean passport in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam.



The arrested man appears to be one of the four male suspects believed to have ordered two female collaborators to kill the leader's brother, Kim Jong-nam, at a Kuala Lumpur airport on Monday, Kyodo reported, citing the China Press, a Chinese-language newspaper in Malaysia.



The China Press reported that the arrested man is a North Korean national, but Malaysian police have not confirmed it, according to Kyodo. The paper was also quoted as saying that the arrested man has a record of entering Malaysia multiple times. (Yonhap)