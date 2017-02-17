Lee Min-ho to drop international album

Promotional image for Lee’s upcoming single (MYM Entertainment)

Actor Lee Min-ho will drop an album worldwide in March, according to the actor’s agency MYM Entertainment on Friday.Through the new single, titled “Always by Lee Min-ho,” Lee wanted to communicate with fans the “happiness and gratitude he felt” during his 10-year career, according to his agency.The song will be revealed for the first time at a fan meeting at Seoul’s Kyung Hee University on Saturday and Sunday.Lee previously released songs from 2013 to 2015, also in tribute to his fans.Songs such as “My Everything” and “Song For You” then topped the Oricon Daily Albums chart in Japan. “Song For You” ranked No. 1 on Taiwan’s iTunes chart.“It is not ordinary for an actor who is not officially pursuing a singing career to release an album internationally,” Lee’s agency said.(doo@heraldcorp.com)