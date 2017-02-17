'Fabricated City' to open in N. America

This image provided by CJ Entertainment shows the official poster for "Fabricated City." (Yonhap)

The release of the Korean action film "Fabricated City" in seven North American cities will begin this week, its regional distributor said on Thursday.The movie is set to open in Los Angeles and Buena Park, California, on Friday and New Jersey, Dallas, Honolulu, Vancouver and Toronto a week later, CJ Entertainment America said.The latest by "Welcome to Dongmakgol" director Park Kwang-hyun, "Fabricated City" tells the story of a young man who strives to unearth the truth behind a rape-murder case with help from other members of his online gaming group after being framed as a perpetrator.In South Korea, the film opened on Feb. 9 and surpassed 1 million in attendance in just four days of run, according to its local distributor CJ Entertainment. This is the fastest pace for all films released in the country's theaters this year. (Yonhap)