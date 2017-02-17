SHINee goes on North American tour next month

Popular K-pop boy group SHINee will embark on a North American tour next month for the first time since its debut, its management S.M. Entertainment said Friday.





The image provided by S.M. Entertainment shows the concert poster for "SHINee CONCERT-SHINee WORLD V." (Yonhap)

The group will tour on the continent to perform "SHINee CONCERT-SHINee WORLD V," at Toronto's Sony Centeron March 19, Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre on March 21, Dallas's Verizon Theatre on March 24 and LA's Shrine Auditorium on March 26.In 2014, the group held concerts in Mexico, Chile and Argentina in central America and meet-and-greet events for fans in Chicago and Dallas in May and July, respectively. But it is its first concert tour on the continent.The tickets will be available for purchase online from next Saturday (U.S. time).SHINee is currently on tour in 10 cities in Japan. (Yonhap)